Report: PawN might resume LoL career

Heo “PawN” Won-seok is weighing a possible return to pro League of Legends action, Dot Esports reported Monday.

Last May, PawN left his team, Kingzone DragonX (now known as just DragonX), to seek treatment for obsessive compulsive disorder.

On Monday, PawN posted on afreecaTV, a South Korean social media platform akin to Twitter, that he is moving forward.

Dot Esports cited a translation of the post that read, “(PawN) said he may make a comeback after he treats obsessive compulsive disorder and back disc and goes on a diet, if he is convinced that he will not leave during the season. But he wasn’t sure about his comeback.”

PawN, 23, joined DragonX in November 2018 after stints with KT Rolster and EDward Gaming, among other teams. He had helped KT Rolster finish in first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Summer Split in 2018, and he was part of the DragonX team that came in third in the LCK Spring Split and Spring Split playoffs in 2019.

In September, PawN discussed his battle with OCD in an interview with InvenGlobal. He detailed how he had to measure the height and position of his monitor and keyboard before each match, among other difficulties.

“I don’t exactly know why, but in 2018, things got really bad to the point where I couldn’t play on stage,” he told InvenGlobal. “Not only did the symptoms for OCD appeared with the monitor, but it also appeared with my chair as well. So I went on break, and when I played from home, I was able to play well again. I got permission to go on break during Worlds in 2018, and after finding various solutions, my symptoms got better. I was able to climb high in the solo queue ladder, and started anew with Kingzone.

“Once my long break ended that I took after 2019 Spring, my symptoms reappeared again. I thought to myself that my break was just very long, and with practice, things started to become better. However, I was faced with a huge problem: the size of the monitors used on stage changed from 24 inches to 25 inches. I had a method of setting up the 24 inch monitor, but it didn’t work with the new ones.”

His frustration led to a decline in his League of Legends performance.

“I couldn’t play at my normal level, so I was frustrated, and also faced depression,” he told InvenGlobal. “Whether it was exercising or meeting up with friends, I tried to live like a normal person, but things didn’t get any better. The time I spent at home grew by the day, and I started to gain weight as well.”

—Field Level Media