Start of PCS postponed due to coronavirus

The start of the League of Legends Pacific Championship Series season has been delayed because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The season was set to start on Feb. 8, and organizers did not provide a new start date. Earlier this week, the Legends Pro League in China also indefinitely postponed its Week 2 play.

As of Wednesday, 132 people had died and another 6,000 people in mainland China were confirmed to have the coronavirus, CNN reported.

Because of the teams’ proximity to China, organizers announced Wednesday on Facebook that they had put play on hold.

“In light of the novel coronavirus outbreak and its development in our region, we have decided to postpone the start of the PCS in the interest of the safety and well-being of our players and teams,” the statement read. “Amongst other considerations, several members of the operational staff, as well as team(s) staff have been affected by travel restrictions that have been implemented to mitigate the spread of the virus. To all fans, we apologize for this delay and will be sharing any updates on the schedule as soon as we can. Please stay safe and protected.”

The nine-team PCS has three franchises each in Taiwan and Hong Kong, as well as single teams in Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. The PCS is a result of a merger of the League of Legends Master Series (LMS) and League of Legends Southeast Asia Tour (LST).

—Field Level Media