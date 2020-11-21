LGD Gaming cuts ties with jungler Peanut

Han “Peanut” Wang-ho is a free agent after the veteran jungler and LGD Gaming mutually agreed to part ways on Saturday.

“I’m sad that the decision was made in such a short time. Because of the circumstances of the team, LGD and I have mutually agreed for me to become a Free Agent,” Peanut said, per a statement to Korizon Esports. “I am currently looking for offers, open to any teams in any region. I wish the best of luck for LGD in future endeavors.”

Peanut struggled at 2020 Worlds, where he played the unfamiliar role of primary carry, and was forced to deal with outrage from fans, including a death threat in the form of a funeral wreath sent to his home.

The 22-year-old made his breakthrough in 2016 with ROX Tigers, before moving on to stints with SKT Telecom T1 and Gen.G.

