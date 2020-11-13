Report: Cloud9 set to acquire Perkz from G2

Mid laner Luka “Perkz” Perkovic is set to move to Cloud9 from reigning League of Legends European Championship titleholder G2 Esports, ESPN reported Thursday.

The move cannot be finalized until Monday, when League of Legends free agency begins.

Cloud9 seemingly confirmed the report on Twitter later Thursday. Replying to a June 2019 tweet from Perkz that read, “I will never move to NA” (North America), the team posted a gif of Marlon Brando from “The Godfather” in which he says, “I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

G2 subsequently responded to Cloud9 in a tweet, “well congrats on getting @G2Perkz, Cloud 9. There’s no way that @CarlosR (G2 founder Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez) comes back from this”

ESPN reported earlier this week that G2 were in discussions with Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, Team SoloMid, Team Vitality and Misfits about Perkz contract, which could make him the highest-paid player ever in the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series.

Per the report, Perkz’s buyout is a bit under $5 million.

Should Cloud9 complete the acquisition of Perkz, the club’s current mid laner, Belgium’s Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer, would be made available to other teams, according to ESPN.

Perkz, a 22-year-old Croatian, has been with G2 since October 2015, splitting time between serving as a mid laner and a bot laner.

In both 2019 and 2020, he helped G2 win the LEC Spring Split playoffs and Summer Split playoffs. In the League of Legends World Championship, G2 came in second place in 2019 between tying for third in both 2018 and 2020.

If the move goes through, Perkz would be joining a Cloud9 side that endured an up-and-down 2020 season. Cloud9 finished first in the Spring Split regular season and won the Spring Split playoffs, but they came in second in the Summer Split regular season before placing fourth at the Summer Split playoffs. The latter result was particularly damaging, as only the top three teams from the LCS Summer playoffs qualified for the Worlds.

