G2's Perkz to skip Week 4 at LEC Summer Split

G2 Esports bot laner Luka “Perkz” Perkovic will skip Week 4 of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split to relieve some stress, he announced Saturday.

Perkz’s announcement came shortly after G2 dominated Fnatic in the final match of the competition’s third week, bringing the team’s record to 4-3.

“I’m so happy we won today with good performance!” Perkz wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been having a bit hard time dealing with stress so I will be taking a break from competing from next week so it feels really good taking a break on a very high note.”

Perkz, a 21-year-old from Croatia, was sharp in the victory over Fnatic, posting an 8/1/8 Kills/Deaths/Assists ratio playing as Kalista. G2 totaled 24 kills and seven towers in the 25-minute victory on blue, compared to just six and one, respectively, for Fnatic.

G2, the Spring Split champions of both the regular season and playoffs, sit in a four-way tie for third place in the LEC Summer standings through three weeks of the eight-week regular season. They will play Misfits Gaming (also 4-3) on Friday and Excel Esports (2-5) in Saturday without Perkz. Kristoffer “P1noy” Pedersen is one candidate to fill the vacated role.

Perkz has been with G2 since October of 2015, spending three years as a mid laner before switching to bot laner in November of 2018. He switched back this January before again moving to the bot laner role in May.

—Field Level Media