Perkz heading to Cloud9

Rumor and speculation can end now with Cloud9 announcing Friday that Luka “Perkz” Perkovic, previously from G2 Esports, will now be donning the blue and white.

“We are bringing the most accomplished and most impactful Western player in the history of League of Legends to #C9LoL.Watch him,” Cloud9 posted in a Twitter announcedment to introduce the 22-year-old player.

Perkz, a bot laner standout, has contributed to G2 Esports winning eight different Europe titles, the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational championship, and three runs at the World Championship in a row.

With North America notoriously falling behind every other region in League of Legends, Perkz switching over from Europe is a move sure to cause waves.

“I’m coming here to dominate and to absolutely demoralize my opponents, and to take this region higher than it’s ever been before,” Perkz said in G2’s welcome video.

Perkz had switched from being a mid laner originally to an ADC (Attack Damage Carry) to meet his teammates’ needs back in G2. Now, though, he’s going back to one of the most impactful roles in the game for Cloud9.

Perkz’ departure from G2 was first reported on Tuesday. On Friday, G2 announced Martin “Rekkles” Larsson would be taking his roster spot.

--Field Level Media