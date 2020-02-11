PlayVS announces partnership with Riot Games

PlayVS signed a multi-year contract with Riot Games to become the exclusive provider for competitive League of Legends leagues for high school competition in the United States.

PlayVS has raised over $96 million in funding since their start in 2018. They aim to cultivate an amateur esports scene equivalent to that of traditional sports.

PlayVS creates the competitive infrastructure for not just League of Legends but also Smite, Fortnite and Rocket League. Each year will consist of two competitive seasons with playoffs to declare a state champion at the end of each.

“PlayVS’ unique approach combines the recognition of state-sanctioned sports with an innovative technology platform, providing a great value for student competitors and a sustainable business model to ensure a stable future for high school esports,” said Matt Biris, Scholastic Program Lead at Riot Games.

Schools have until Friday to complete registration for the Spring 2020 season.

