Immortals re-sign jungler 'Potluck'

Jungler Nicholas James Joseph “Potluck” Pollock is headed back to Immortals Gaming Club for the 2021 League of Legends season.

The esports organization made the announcement on social media Thursday, writing: “The stage is set - we have re-signed Potluck for the next season. Welcome back, @lolPotluck!”

The re-signing of Potluck signals the first of several roster moves the team is expected to make ahead of next season in an effort to build a new starting lineup. The team released four of its five starting players earlier in the year after Immortals finished last in the 2020 LCS Summer Split and won just 12 of 36 games throughout all of 2020.

Whether the Canadian will play for the organization’s LCS squad or Academy team was unclear, however Mike Schwartz, director of competitive esports at Immortals, followed up by retweeting the announcement and writing, “After stepping in at the beginning of Summer, we saw the potential Nic had to grow with us and are glad to have him back to continue his development in Academy.”

Potluck, 22, made his LCS debut last summer and played four games, all of which resulted in losses.

Additionally, ESPN reported that Immortals plan to decline the second-year team option of veteran jungler Jake “Xmithie” Puchero are looking to hire Andre “Guilhoto” Pereira Guilhoto as the team’s new head coach.

