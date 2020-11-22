Team SoloMid sign PowerOfEvil to replace Bjergsen

In the wake of a historic exit from the 2020 World Championships, Team SoloMid signed Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage to fill its vacancy at mid-lane.

PowerOfEvil replaces Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg, who retired from competitive League of Legends play to take over as coach of TSM in October.

Bjergsen had been with the North American team since November 2013 and became part owner in 2019.

“TSM is a great organization,” said PowerOfEvil of joining TSM. “Having Bjergsen as a head coach has a lot benefits for me as a mid-laner.”

PowerOfEvil, a 23-year-old German, played last season with FlyQuest and has a similar playstyle to Bjergsen.

TSM previously dominated the League of Legends Championship Series, but its last title was the 2017 North American LCS Summer split, when Bjergsen was MVP. TSM qualified for the World Championship that year, but the team has struggled since then, failing to qualify for Worlds in each of the past three years.

TSM was bounced without a single win in the group stage for Worlds 2020, marking the first time a top seed in a pool has gone winless in Worlds.

The team is still looking for a replacement for Sergen “Broken Blade” Celik in the top lane.

--Field Level Media