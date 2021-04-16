Astralis reprimand 'promisq' for toxic online behavior

Astralis reprimanded support Hampus “promisq” Abrahamsson on Friday for recent misbehavior and use of profanities.

In one recent online dispute, ‘promisq’ told another player “hope you get cancer.”

In addition, multiple people on social media came forward with screen grabs and other information that displayed toxic behavior.

“We are aware of the current situation with Hampus “promisq” Abrahamsson regarding his recent misbehavior and use of profanities online,” Astralis said in a statement posted on Twitter. “It is a matter we take very seriously. At Astralis, we condemn such behavior, which does not live up to our values and company culture.

“The players are on a break at the moment, but that does not change our responsibility and we are handling the matter internally together with Hampus.”

The 27-year-old promisq joined the team in November shortly after Origen rebranded under the Astralis name. The Swede spent most of 2020 with mousesports.

Astralis went 6-12 in last month’s LEC Spring Split in finished ninth out of 10 teams.

