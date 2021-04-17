Reapered joins 100 Thieves LCS team as head coach

Veteran League of Legends coach Han-gyu “Reapered” Bok was named the head coach of the 100 Thieves LCS team on Saturday.

Chris “PapaSmithy” Smith, the general manager of the North American organization, made the announcement in a video posted to its website.

Reapered, 29, started his coaching career in 2014 with EDward Gaming, then moved on to Cloud9 in 2016. His teams have won an LCS championship and made five appearances in the LOL world championships.

He replaces American Tony “Zikz” Gray, who coached 100 Thieves from November 2019 until this week. The change follows the team’s fourth-place finish in the recent spring split.

“Ultimately the mission statement of the LCS program for 2021 was very clear, and we shared it with you guys,” PapaSmithy said. “Worlds is the goal. Worlds is what we’re shooting for in 2021 at 100 Thieves and so we had to make sure, reflecting on the ups, the downs, the roller coaster that was spring season that in every single position we had exactly what we were looking for to reach that goal. It’s an arduous task. You have to dive in there. There’s no one change that guarantees worlds. It’s not that simple.

“In the tuning and in the reflection, a change in head coach is something that made sense to me. Specifically, having Reapered available as a candidate, someone so accustomed to making worlds, felt like a natural fit.”

Reapered had been out of coaching since last September, when he split with Cloud9. He said after talking with PapaSmithy and other organization members, he decided they were a good fit.

“The Thieves stole my heart, like instantly,” he said, adding his goal is to further develop a strong roster with worlds in mind.

“That’s why I’m here,” the South Korea native said. “To make top two, top one.”

--Field Level Media