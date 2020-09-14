Reapered out as Cloud9's LOL coach

Han-gyu “Reapered” Bok will not return as the head coach of Cloud9’s League of Legends team, the organization said Monday.

Reapered, a 28-year-old from South Korea, retired as a player in January 2014, and after more than a year off, he became the coach of EDward Gaming in April 2015. Thirteen months later, he was named C9 head coach. In April, C9 extended his contract to the end of the 2022 season.

This year, Cloud9 won the League Championship Series spring season and playoffs and finished second in the summer season, but wound up a disappointing fourth in the summer playoffs -- and out of the League of Legends World Championship.

C9 competed in each of the past four worlds, finishing third-fourth in 2017.

Earlier this month, the team announced the starting lineup would return without a mention of Reapered until Monday.

“Today, we announce the departure of #C9LoL’s Head Coach, @Reapered,” the team tweeted. “Thank you for all the memories, draft kingdoms, and achievements within the last 4 years & we wish nothing but the best in your future endeavors!

Reapered tweeted his farewell.

“When there is a meeting, there is a parting. Let’s start a new journey with only good memories,” he wrote, in part.

