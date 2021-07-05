100 Thieves makes it eight in a row in LCS Summer Split

100 Thieves pushed its winning streak to eight straight matches in the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split with a victory Sunday against Counter Logic Gaming.

The victory was taken in 30 minutes on red and helped maintain a one-match lead in the standings for 100 Thieves (24-9) over top pursuer TSM (23-10), who also won Sunday. The teams were tied in the standings coming into this week of play, but a loss by TSM Friday let 100 Thieves grab sole possession of first place, which they have maintained Saturday and Sunday.

Can “Closer” Celik once again led 100 Thieves Sunday with a 5-0-7 kill-death-assist ratio.

TSM dumped third-place squad Cloud9 playing on red.

In other action Sunday, Team Liquid topped FlyQuest in 25 minutes on blue, Evil Geniuses dumped Golden Guardians in 38 minutes, also on blue, and Immortals defeated Dignitas in 30 minutes on red.

In the League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split, 10 teams in the top North American LoL circuit compete in a triple round-robin summer season, with the top eight qualifying for the championship. Matches are best-of-one.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the playoffs’ upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Next up will be Week 6 starting Friday with five matches:

TSM vs. CLG

Cloud9 vs. FlyQuest

Golden Guardians vs. 100 Thieves

Immortals vs. Evil Geniuses

Dignitas vs. Team Liquid

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

1. 100 Thieves, 24-9

2. TSM, 23-10

3. Cloud9, 21-12

4. Team Liquid, 20-13

5. Evil Geniuses, 19-14

6. Dignitas, 17-16

7. Immortals, 15-18

T8. Counter Logic Gaming, 9-24

T8. FlyQuest, 9-24

10. Golden Guardians, 8-25

--Field Level Media