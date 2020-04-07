eStar fall again in LPL competition

eStar lost a third straight match to fall to 9-4 and into third place in the standings of China’s League of Legends Pro League.
JD Gaming (8-4) swept eStar 2-0 on Tuesday to move into sole possession of fifth place.
In other action, FunPlus Phoenix (9-2) moved into second place with their win over LNG Esports. Bilibili Gaming (4-8) beat Dominus Esports (3-9) in a contest between two teams near the bottom of the standings.
Invictus Gaming (10-1) remain atop the standings.
Week 6 continues Wednesday with three matches:
—Rogue Warriors vs. Vici Gaming
—Suning vs. Oh My God
—Team WE vs. Top Esports
League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Tuesday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:
1. Invictus Gaming, 10-1, 77 percent
2. FunPlus Phoenix, 9-2, 74 percent
3. eStar, 9-4, 61 percent
4. Top Esports, 8-3, 62 percent
5. JD Gaming, 8-4, 64 percent
6. Royal Never Give Up, 7-4, 62 percent
7. EDward Gaming, 7-4, 59 percent
8. Oh My God, 6-5, 52 percent
9. Team WE, 5-5, 50 percent
10. Vici Gaming, 5-7, 47 percent
11. Suning, 5-7, 47 percent
12. Rogue Warriors, 4-7, 42 percent
13. Bilibili Gaming, 4-8, 39 percent
14. LNG Esports, 4-8, 39 percent
15. LGD Gaming, 3-7, 40 percent
16. Dominus Esports, 3-9, 31 percent
17. Victory Five, 0-12, 4 percent
