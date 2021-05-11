Red Bull announces Solo Q qualifier dates

Red Bull Gaming announced the dates Tuesday for the U.S. and Canadian qualifiers for Solo Q 2021, its 1v1 League of Legends tournament.

Winners of the qualifiers, which begin later this month, will secure a spot in the respective U.S. and Canada Finals, which is one step closer to joining the prestigious global final at the end of the year.

U.S. Regional Qualifier dates:

May 29 -- St. Louis

June 5 -- New Orleans

June 12 -- Chicago, New York and Los Angeles

June 27 -- National Open Qualifier 1*

July 10 -- Atlanta

July 25 -- National Open Qualifier 2*

July 31 -- San Francisco, Orlando and Dallas

Aug. 14 -- Salt Lake City

Aug. 28 -- Boston and Columbus, Ohio

Aug. 29 -- National Open Qualifier 3*

Nov. 14 -- National Open Qualifier 4*

*open to interested participants nationwide

Canada Qualifier dates:

Sept. 18 -- East and West

Oct. 2 -- East and West

Oct. 16 -- Open Qualifier

The 2021 Solo Q tournament will include 30 national tournaments, 10 international qualifiers and a World Final in Germany, which will be an on-site event pending COVID-19 health and safety considerations.

More than 80,000 players signed up for the event in 2020.

There is no fee to participate in the online qualifiers.

League of Legends star Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere will serve as the global brand ambassador for the Red Bull Solo Q in 2021.

