Red Bull Solo Q 1v1 tournament returns

Red Bull Gaming announced the return of Solo Q, its 1v1 League of Legends tournament that will pit duelists from more than 30 countries against each other.

More than 80,000 players signed up for the event in 2020.

This year’s tournament begins later this month, with registration open for the first qualifiers. The winner of the Solo Q will advanced to play against top pro players at the League of Legends All-Star event.

A new format is also being added, with players needing to draw “First Blood” by taking down their opponent’s tower or reaching a 100-minion score to claim victory.

The 2021 Solo Q tournament will include 30 national tournaments, 10 international qualifiers and a World Final in Germany, which will be an on-site event pending COVID-19 health and safety considerations.

League of Legends star Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere will serve as the global brand ambassador for the Red Bull Solo Q in 2021.

--Field Level Media