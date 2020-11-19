Rekkles leaves Fnatic; to join G2 Esports?

After eight years and almost 600 games spread over three stints in black and orange, Martin “Rekkles” Larsson is leaving Fnatic again.

The 24-year-old Rekkles led Fnatic to 26 first-place tournament finishes, competed in 566 games and compiled a 6.6 KDA during his time with the team. His most recent stint with Fnatic began in 2015.

“For transparency into the process, Martin had previously indicated his preference to stay and re-sign earlier this year, and after the largest offer Fnatic has ever made to a player -- including a long-term plan for his future after his playing career -- Martin has made the decision to move on,” Fnatic said in a statement. “This decision was not based on financial gain.

“Now we turn to a new chapter for Fnatic, and one we’re ready and excited to commence. Our time with Martin has been long and successful, we could not be more proud of what he has achieved in the Black and Orange.”

It appears Rekkles, from Sweden, won’t be a free agent for long. Rekkles is expected to sign with G2 Esports, according to Pablo Suarez of Esport Maniacos.

“Sources @G2esports just signed @Fnatic AD Carry @RekklesLOL to replace @G2Perkz on the 2021 #LEC Season,” Suarez tweeted.

--Field Level Media