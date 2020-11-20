Rekkles signs with G2 Esports

G2 Esports released a video Friday morning to announce Martin “Rekkles” Larsson as their new ADC for their League of Legends roster.

The move comes on the heels of the departure of Luka “Perkz” Perkovic.

Rekkles previously spent eight years with European team Fnatic, with whom he cemented a notable reputation for himself as one of the best ADCs in the region.

In his time with Fnatic, the 24-year-old player led Fnatic to 26 first-place tournament finishes, competed in 566 games and compiled a 6.6 KDA during his time with the team.

The switch to G2 was not motivated by financial gain. As noted by Fnatic, Rekkles had refused “the largest offer Fnatic has ever made to a player -- including a long-term plan for his future after his playing career.

The motivation for Rekkles seems to be victory.

“I promised I would win Worlds,” he said on Twitter, “and I will.”

