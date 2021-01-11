Report: League of Legends produced $1.75 billion in revenue in 2020

According to SuperData’s Year in Review report, League of Legends generated $1.75 billion in revenue for developer Riot Games in 2020.

The report, released last week, featured League of Legends in its top 10 revenue-producing, free-to-play titles in 2020. The game, first released in 2009, came in at No. 6 on the list and was the top non-mobile game on the list. Honor of Kings, from Tencent, led the list at $2.45 billion.

SuperData is an outlet that provides stats-based research and market intelligence on video game and streaming media content, eSports and virtual reality.

League of Legends hit a high-water revenue mark in 2017 ($2.1 billion), before showing more modest revenue numbers in 2018 ($1.4 billion) and 2019 ($1.5 billion).

League of Legends managed to increase revenue despite many of the professional championship and Pro leagues being sidelined, or greatly affected, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riot Games also produced a League of Legends spinoff in 2020, Legends of Runeterra, which may have played a role in the strong numbers. Riot’s free-to-play FPS, Valorant, checked in at No. 9 on the FPS list.

All three games are free to play, as Riot has embraced a model that relies on primary revenue generation through the selling of in-game purchases, such as alternate player model skins and other cosmetic effects.

