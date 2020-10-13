Riot fines Astralis $6K for late payments to LEC players

Riot Games fined Astralis’ League of Legends team $5,900 on Tuesday over multiple instances of late payments to its members.

Further, Riot Games said that Astralis’ general manager “exhibited conduct unbecoming of an LEC Team Manager including the misrepresentation of certain contract terms with the Team Members and a singular instance of verbal misconduct.”

Riot Games confirmed the late payments of Astralis team members, who reported it to the LEC commission. Riot Games said the organization was “fully cooperative and swiftly resolved the matter.”

In addition to the fine, Astralis is required to establish communication channels to the ownership group, among other stipulations. Riot Games said it will follow up in 2021 to ensure the measures were enacted.

The general manager will also be officially censured.

