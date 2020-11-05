Riot reportedly considering nixing LCS spring split

The 2021 League of Legends season is expected to bring some big changes, with Riot Games planning to forego an LCS spring split and instead implement one long season, esports interviewer and personality Travis Gafford reported.

One long season would allow the opportunity for teams to play each other five times over the usual four through two splits. Gafford also noted that Riot plans to have a kickoff tournament before the official season, meant to help viewers “get an idea of where the teams are supposed to be placed.”

The changes are being mulled in the aftermath of Cloud9 failing to qualify for Worlds after dominating the spring split. With no championship points awarded for the spring split, combined with C9’s struggles afterward, their success was rendered meaningless.

The teams that did qualify for Worlds in North America -- FlyQuest, TSM, Team Liquid -- fell way short in their Worlds’ appearances. None of the teams made it out of the group stage.

The format differences will be noticed by Riot’s growing League of Legends audience, as the viewership increased exponentially this past year.

Gafford also reported that 2021 would bring more interaction between amateur players and academy, which would ultimately increase opportunities for new talent to be cultivated, something the league community has said is lacking.

