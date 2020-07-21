Riot unveils central LoL Esports platform

Riot Games unveiled a new brand, LoL Esports, on Tuesday to centralize all of its 12 professional League of Legends leagues under one umbrella.

In a release, Riot said the new brand — which includes a new logo and visuals — will “serve as the platform and voice for world-class global competition and the biggest sports entertainment experiences for fans worldwide.”

The brand will provide a hub of content for the 12 professional League of Legends teams around the world, led by the largest in the LPL (China), LCK (South Korea), LEC (Europe) and LCS (North America). Among the content will be three new video series: a weekly rundown of news and highlights, the five best plays from around the world (called The Penta) and a biweekly show with guests highlighting standout players.

“We aspire to bring joy to billions of LoL Esports fans around the world,” Riot Games global head of esports John Needham said in a statement. “It starts with building a thriving global esports ecosystem supported by electrifying competition, sustainable growth, cutting-edge technology, bold entertainment, and a focus on integrity for our teams and the sport.

“From thrilling regional league competitions that captivate millions of fans across the globe to the iconic trophy lift at Worlds, it all now lives within LoL Esports.”

Riot launched League of Legends in 2010.

—Field Level Media