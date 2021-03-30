Riot reveals MSI group draw, additional prize

Riot Games on Tuesday released the final group draw and added a reward for the upcoming Mid-Season Invitational (MSI).

The draw for the MSI, which will feature the top team from each region, is:

Group A Teams: LPL (China), VCS (Vietnam), LCL (CIS), LCO (Oceania)

Group B Teams: LEC (Europe), PCS (Southeast Asia), TCL (Turkey), CBLOL (Brazil)

Group C Teams: LCK (Korea), LCS (North America), LLA (Latin America), LJL (Japan)

Also, Riot announced that the winner of the MSI will earn an additional spot for its league at the 2021 World Championship. Also, the highest-ranked league -- rankings will get calculated after the MSI -- will get an additional slot in worlds unless that region won the MSI. In that case, the slot would go to the next-highest ranking league in the power rankings.

The MSI begins May 6 and runs through May 23 in Reykjavík, Iceland.

--Field Level Media