Riot LCS, Nielsen announce partnership

Riot LCS and Nielsen announced a partnership on Thursday aimed to produce better viewership statistics for League of Legends LCS broadcasts.

The new venture will provide more detailed and accurate viewership analytics through Nielsen’s “live-plus” measurement system.

“Reliable, accurate viewership data and analytics are critical to anyone in media, and Nielsen’s methodologies, demonstrated through traditional broadcast media, are the gold standard,” said Matthew Archambault, Riot Games’ head of Esports partnerships and business development for North America.

In 2019, Riot revealed that LCS was the third-most viewed sport league among Americans aged 18-34. This finding was based on Nielsen’s data analytics.

By framing viewership statistics with media industry standards, LCS wants to open the way for more partnerships and grow esports into worldwide media.

“We’re excited to continue to drive new ways of understanding esports fans’ content consumption, and looking at LCS viewership through the lens of live+ audience data is another key step in these efforts,” Nielsen Esports managing director Nicole Pike said.

