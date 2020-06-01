Uzi not on Royal Never Give Up's Summer Split roster

Royal Never Give Up are moving forward without longtime AD carry Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao.

RNG did not include Uzi on their lineup released Monday for the 2020 LPL Summer Split. Lu “Betty” Yu-Hung is the only ADC listed on the eight-man roster.

It was reported last month that Uzi’s contract with RNG had expired and there has been speculation that he might retire.

The 23-year-old has been plagued by wrist injuries and did not compete during the Chinese league’s Spring Split.

Uzi, a two-time silver medalist at the World Championships, first was part of the organization in 2012 when it was named Royal Club. He departed in 2014 and returned two years later.

—Field Level Media