Afreeca Freecs sign Leo

The Afreeca Freecs are adding Gyeo-re “Leo” Han to the roster, the South Korean organization announced Monday.

The move comes after Leo, 21, and Liiv SANDBOX agreed to split.

Afreeca Freecs are retooling before the League Champions Korea summer split after a disappointing ninth-place finish in the spring split, one place behind Leo’s former team.

Leo is expected to compete with Jun-sik “Bang” Bae, Afreeca Freecs’ current ADC, for the starting spot.

Before joining SANDBOX, the precursor to Liiv SANDBOX, Leo spent nearly two years with SK Telecom T1.

