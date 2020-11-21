Team Liquid add Alphari, Santorin to complete lineup

Team Liquid put the finishing touches on their starting lineup Saturday by signing top laner Barney “Alphari” Morris and jungler Lucas “Santorin” Larsen.

Alphari, a 21-year-old Brit, played last season with LEC side Origen, but was cleared to look for other opportunities in August. His contract with Liquid runs through November 2023.

Alphari will be reunited with former teammate Jonas “Kold” Andersen, who serves as a strategic coach for Liquid.

Santorin, a 23-year-old Dane, previously played for a Flyquest squad that made it to 2020 Worlds.

His contract runs through November 2021.

