'Ruler' 11th player to reach 1,000 LCK kills

Gen.G lost to T1 in League of Legends’ League Champions Korea (LCK) competition on Wednesday, but Gen.G bot laner Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk still made some history.

Ruler became the 11th player in LCK history to record 1,000 career kills. The 21-year-old South Korean had two kills as Gen.G fell 2-1 to T1.

Gen.G tweeted, “Just like that, @RulereluR has gotten his 1,000th kill today! #TigerNation join us in celebrating Ruler’s milestone and his many more achievements to come”

T1 bot laner Park “Teddy” Jin-seong became the 10th LCK player to reach 1,000 kills when he hit the milestone in February. All-time leader Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok topped 2,000 kills last month.

According to a list published Wednesday by Invenglobal.com, the all-time LCK kills leaders are:

1. Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok — 2,029

2. Kim “PraY” Jong-in — 1,685

3. Bae “Bang” Jun-sik — 1,527

4. Go “Score” Dong-bin — 1,509

5. Lee “Kuro” Seo-haeng — 1,479

6. Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu — 1,326

7. Song “Smeb” Kyung-ho — 1,261

8. Gwon “Sangyoon” Sang-yun — 1,191

9. Kang “Ambition” Chan-yong — 1,063

10. Park “Teddy” Jin-seong — 1,009

11. Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk — 1,000

