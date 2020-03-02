China's LPL to broadcast seven days a week

The Chinese League of Legends Pro League will run seven days a week from March 9 to April 19 in order to make up for lost time due to concerns in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The league will broadcast three online best-of-three series a day for the first week and two per day after that.

The LPL got one week into its original schedule before concerns over the coronavirus caused the postponement of matches. After testing the practicality of playing games online in a “scrim league,” the LPL has made the current schedule as a means to wrap up the spring split by April 19.

The coronavirus has impacted other esports events in China, such as the Chinese Overwatch League homestands.

CNN reported Monday morning that the death toll from the coronavirus has reached over 3,000 people, with the numbers of confirmed cases worldwide at over 88,000.

—Field Level Media