Selfmade leaves Fnatic for LEC rival Vitality

Fnatic transferred jungler Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek to League of Legends European Championship competitor Team Vitality on Wednesday.

In a statement, Fnatic said they offered Selfmade a contract extension that would have kicked in this fall, but he declined. The offer came at the end of the Spring Split, which concluded in April.

“Following this decision, and the decision of the coaching staff to go in a new direction for the jungle role, we offered to start him in the upcoming split as a substitute,” the Fnatic statement said. “However he was determined to be part of a starting roster and so we allowed him to explore his options to see out the last few months of his Fnatic contract playing for another team.”

Selfmade, a 21-year-old from Poland, had been with Fnatic since November 2019, joining from SK Gaming. With Selfmade on the roster, Fnatic made the grand finals in the LEC 2020 Spring and Summer splits, as well as the 2020 World Championships.

Selfmade wasn’t the only new addition announced Wednesday by Vitality for the LEC roster for the upcoming 2021 Summer Split.

The French squad also added former BIG top laner Enzo “SLT” Gonzalez and former mousesports mid laner Adam “LIDER” Ilyasov to a roster that already included bot laner Jus “Crownshot” Marusic and support Labros “Labrov” Papoutsakis.

--Field Level Media