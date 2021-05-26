Selfmade leaves Fnatic for unidentified LEC foe

Fnatic transferred jungler Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek to another team in the League of Legends European Championship on Wednesday.

The team was not identified.

In a statement, Fnatic said the team offered Selfmade a contract extension that would have kicked in this fall, but he declined. The offer came at the end of the Spring Split, which concluded in April. Fnatic finished fifth.

“Following this decision, and the decision of the coaching staff to go in a new direction for the jungle role, we offered to start him in the upcoming split as a substitute,” the team statement said. “However he was determined to be part of a starting roster and so we allowed him to explore his options to see out the last few months of his Fnatic contract playing for another team.”

Selfmade, a 21-year-old from Poland, had been with Fnatic since November 2019, joining from SK Gaming. With Selfmade on the roster, Fnatic made the grand finals in the LEC 2020 Spring and Summer splits, as well as the 2020 World Championships.

The team said it would announce the roster for the Summer Split at a later date.

Selfmade did not reveal his new team in his comment posted to Twitter.

“It was a great journey, thanks for everything,” he wrote.

