SK Gaming shake up roster ahead of Summer Split

SK Gaming are shaking up their roster ahead of the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split.

The team is moving Erik “Treatz” Wessen of Sweden to jungle, and head coach Jesse “Jesiz” Le, a Dane, will start at support during the competition.

The odd man out is Kristian “TynX” Hansen, who has been removed from the starting lineup. SK will support TynX in finding a new team, said Joseph “InnerFlame” El Ouassi, general manager of the German team.

TynX, a 21-year-old from Denmark, joined SK last November.

“To be honest, this was not a position we expected to be in,” El Ouassi said. “Making changes so close to the start of the split is far from ideal but these changes were deemed necessary to maintain the progression of our team. The decision came collectively from the team, and if every single member was not on board, especially Treatz, we wouldn’t have followed through with it.”

Assistant coach Thomas “Tom” Diakun will serve as head coach during the Summer Split, which is set to start June 11.

“We are aware of the risk involved with these changes,” El Ouassi said. “However, we were not satisfied with our placement last split and we want to be playing at the highest level possible. Every person in this team is extremely ambitious and we hope that we prove it to you this split.”

SK finished in sixth place in the Spring Split.

Other members of the starting lineup are Janik “Jenax” Bartels of Germany, Ersin “Blue” Goren of Belgium and Jean “Jezu” Massol of France.

