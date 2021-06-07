SK Gaming mid laner Blue sidelined by health issues

SK Gaming mid laner Ersin “Blue” Goren will miss the first week of the League of Legends European Championship 2021 Summer Split due to health concerns.

The Germany-based team announced Monday that Blue had been hospitalized for a few days with chest pains and respiratory issues.

“After initial scans, doctors confirmed it is not Covid-19 related and concluded that he will make a swift recovery,” SK Gaming posted on Twitter. “However, Ersin will additionally be seeing a pneumologist to make sure that there will be no further issues and that after sufficient rest, he can be back for practice and official LEC matches. We wish Ersin a swift recovery and based on medical advice, anticipate that he will be back for our second game week of the LEC Summer Split.”

Blue, who joined SK in November 2020, will be replaced by SK Prime mid laner Mihail “twohoyrz” Petkov when the Summer Split group stage begins Friday.

SK are scheduled to face Astralis on Friday, Misfits Gaming on Saturday and G2 Esports on Sunday.

In addition to twohoyrz, the active squad features top laner Janik “Jenax” Bartels, jungler Erik “Treatz” Wessen, bot laner Jean “Jezu” Massol and support Jesse “Jesiz” Le.

--Field Level Media