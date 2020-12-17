Former KT Rolster player Smeb announces retirement

Kyong-ho “Smeb” Song, who most recently competed with KT Rolster in League of Legends, announced his retirement from being a professional gamer.

“During my 8 years as a professional gamer, there have been highs and lows, but standing at the moment of making a retirement decision, only the highs remain in my memory.” Smeb, 25, wrote in his Twitlonger statement.

Smeb spent approximately 3 1/2 of his eight years with KT Rolster. In 2020, the team missed out on Worlds, and found itself stuck toward the middle of the pack.

Despite this last season, Smeb had already proved himself a notable player throughout his career.

Smeb won the KeSPA Cup in back to back years (2016, 2017) and holds four LCK regional titles. He qualified for Worlds several times, and was the runner up for the championship in 2015. The next year, he made it to the semifinals.

“After retirement, I’ll be preparing for Chapter 2 of my life, actively continuing my individual streaming,” Smeb wrote.

