Dignitas sign Soligo, FakeGod to roster

Dignitas announced the additions of Max “Soligo” Soong and Aaron “FakeGod” Lee to their League of Legends roster.

Soligo plays mid lane while FakeGod competes at top, and the two are fresh from 100 Thieves Academy.

Soligo, 22, had previously been moved to the Thieves’ main roster, but after the team went 0-4 the beginning of LCS, he was sent back to Academy. His performance showed room for potential, however, and now he has a team to foster his talent.

“Going from academy to LCS really means a lot to me,” Soligo said. “For me, I can’t wait to use this as a chance to prove that I am now able to play at an LCS level, and that my performance last year is not reflective of who I am now.”

FakeGod, 20, had played on 100 Thieves’ main roster only as needed, and he’s happy to be the first option for Dignitas now.

“I am really excited to play LCS with more experience this time around. I’ll try my best to live up to my fans’ expectations and my own,” tweeted FakeGod, 20.

The players join the veteran roster of Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett and Zaqueri “Aphromoo” Black.

With growing North American disappointment over the region’s stage performances, developing new talent just might be the trick that pays off in the long run.

--Field Level Media