Riot Games awards Spring Finals to The Star in Frisco

The 2020 LCS Spring Finals are headed to Texas, as Riot Games announced Saturday that the final weekend of its signature League of Legends North American League will be played at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

The Spring Finals, scheduled for April 18-19, will conclude the 13-week LCS Spring Split, which began Saturday with the opening day of Week 1 in Los Angeles.

The Star is best known as the site of the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility, but the 91-acre campus is no stranger to esports.

It also houses the GameStop Performance Center and is home to Complexity Gaming’s headquarters.

“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Frisco in bringing one of the largest esports events in North America to Ford Center,” Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said in a statement. “As the esports industry continues to grow, including here onsite with Complexity Gaming, we will continue to create and host one-of-a-kind experiences for fans all over.”

The Spring Finals will include both the semifinals and finals.

According to Riot Games, the 2019 LCS Summer Finals contributed nearly $5.5 million to the economy of host city Detroit.

