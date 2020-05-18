Esports
League of Legends esports unite for streamathon

Riot Games on Monday announced a 48-hour “Mid-season Streamathon” later this month in a bid to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts.

The event, which will be held from May 29-31, will include international and influencer matchups in addition to the Mid-Season Cup showdown between the top teams in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) and LOL Champions Korea (LCK).

Fan donations will benefit a global network of nonprofit organizations supporting coronavirus relief efforts, including the ImpactAssets COVID Response Fund and GlobalGiving Coronavirus Relief Fund.

