Immortals, Nerd Street Gamers launch summer camps

Immortals Gaming Club and Nerd Street Gamers will host online esports summer camps for League of Legends and Overwatch players.

“IGC is excited to partner with Nerd Street Gamers to bring gamers this unique opportunity to learn from our professional players, have fun and connect with new friends in a positive, structured environment,” Immortal Gaming Club chief commercial officer Jon Tuck said in a release. “This is a unique moment in time and we believe the camps will serve gamers and their parents well while establishing a format that we plan to replicate for years to come.”

Camps are open to players ages 10-17 and will take place in June and July. Activities include competitive matches, question-and-answer sessions with pros, gameplay review and health and wellness seminars. The cost is $150 per player.

“Almost overnight, staying home to play video games became the socially responsible thing to do,” Nerd Street Gamers founder and CEO John Fazio said. “Esports has the opportunity to fill the void left by cancelled summer camps and other events. With Immortals Gaming Club, we are providing parents and gamers with opportunities to connect with one another, build their skills, and duplicate the experience of traditional summer camps digitally.”

—Field Level Media