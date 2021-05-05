Riot Games announces 2021 LEC Summer Split to start June 11

Riot Games announced Wednesday that the League of Legends 2021 LEC Summer Split will start on June 11.

The timing gives European League of Legends teams about a month to prepare for the next season and also means the current LEC champions, MAD Lions, will have at least two weeks’ rest after attending the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational. The MSI grand final is set for May 23.

The 2021 LEC Summer Split is key when it comes to qualifying for the 2021 World Championship, the biggest LoL event of the year.

While teams have not been announced, it’s expected that the same 10 teams from the Spring Split will compete: MAD Lions, Rogue, G2 Esports, Fnatic, Schalke 04, Excel Esports, SK Gaming, Misfits Gaming, Vitality and Astralis. Additionally, a report by dotesports.com said the 2021 Summer Split will kick off on Patch 11.11, which is set for release on May 26.

