Suning re-sign jungler SofM for 2021 LPL season

Jungler Le “SofM” Quang Duy re-signed with Suning for the 2021 League of Legends Pro League (LPL) season.

“We’re happy to announce that SofM has successfully re-signed,” the team posted Wednesday night on Twitter. “During this year, we ran into each other and grew together. In the future, Suning will continue to walk hand in hand with SofM.”

The 22-year-old Vietnam native originally joined Suning in December 2019. His contract expired in November.

SofM helped underdog Suning storm to the 2020 World Championship final, finishing runner-up to DAMWON Gaming. His dominant, fearless play style proved to be a consistent factor in their success.

His return will help to stabilize a Suning roster that lost Hu “SwordArt” Shuo-Chieh, who transferred to the North American team TSM and signed a $6 million contract.

