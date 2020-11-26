TSM sign SwordArt to record 2-year, $6M deal

TSM have signed Taiwanese star Shuo-Chieh “SwordArt” Hu to a two-year, $6 million contract, believed to be the largest in League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) history.

Andy “Reginald” Dinh, owner of the Los Angeles-based organization, confirmed the figures with The Washington Post on Thursday.

It is the richest contract among any esports team based in the United States or Canada, according to the Post.

The 23-year-old SwordArt is coming off an impressive World Championships performance in the support position for the Chinese team Suning. Suning finished second to DAMWON Gaming, earning more than $389,000.

Reginald told the Post that SwordArt caught his eye at Worlds, where TSM finished 13th-16th.

TSM needed a replacement for star players Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg, now the head coach, and Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng, who is retiring from professional play.

SwordArt’s signing is pending approval of Riot Games. He joins an active TSM roster that includes jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu, mid laner Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage and support Vincent “Biofrost” Wang.

--Field Level Media