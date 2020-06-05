T1 call up Clozer from academy team

T1, the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Spring Split playoff champions, will have a new player when the Summer Split starts June 17.

Lee “Clozer” Ju-hyun, a 16-year-old mid lane player from South Korea, was added to the roster on Thursday from the club’s academy team.

T1 tweeted, “We look forward to your continued hope and support for Lee Joo-hyun, who will lead the new future of T1.”

Clozer was known as “Closer” until changing his gamer tag on Wednesday.

He originally joined the organization, then known as SK Telekom T1, in May 2019 but has yet to appear for the top-level side. According to LOL.Gamepedia.com, the team added Clozer (then Closer) to the Global Contract Database on Sunday, with his deal set to run through November 2022.

DotEsports.com reported that Clozer has gained online fame for highlights of his play using Irelia and Akali.

The promotion of Clozer comes three days after T1 announced that it parted ways with substitute mid laner Kim “Gori” Tae-Woo, a 19-year-old South Korean.

—Field Level Media