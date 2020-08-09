T1, HLE ask fans to stop online 'attacks'

Citing “violent threats and hate speech” toward the team’s players, the CEO of T1 on Sunday said the organization would explore taking legal action against perpetrators of such online attacks.

“As our increasingly digital world makes T1’s players and personnel more accessible, we can no longer remain silent regarding the rise in online harassment and violent threats directed at our team,” CEO Joe Marsh began his post on Twitter.

“We value our community’s fandom and acknowledge that criticism comes with the territory of professional gaming; however, recent incidences have threatened our team’s health and safety — overstepping the lines of fandom with violent threats and hate speech.”

He continued: “If the onslaught of violent virtual attacks continues, we will explore legal action to put an end to it. The health and safety of our players remains our top priority — there is no place for hate in esports.”

Marsh did not provide any specific examples of the communication from fans.

His note follows a similar one from Hanwha Life Esports, another Korea-based team, which on Saturday asked their fans in a Facebook post to refrain from making derogatory and “abusive” comments.

“Recently, there have been many cases of numerous personal attacks, innuendos, insult, and abusive remarks relating to players and teams through communities, players’ broadcastings, and game chat, etc.,” the team wrote.

“So please refrain from excessive criticism that can affect the players as much as possible, as legal measures can be taken if necessary, but please do encourage them with constructive criticism and encouragement.”

Both organizations are competing in the League Champions Korea (LCK) Summer Split, which is entering the ninth of 10 weeks. T1 is 11-4 with a plus-13 differential — good for fourth place — while HLE has struggled mightily. HLE is in ninth place in the 10-team field with a record of 1-13 (minus-13).

—Field Level Media