T1 vows to take legal action over death threats

T1 will try to impose legal action after continued death threats aimed at its League of Legends Champions Korea players, staff and the families of players, team CEO Joe Marsh said in a Twitter post.

According to The Loadout, death threats began to surface last month, around the time the team put star mid laner Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok on the bench as the team headed into the LCK Summer Playoffs. Faker was later recalled, but T1 still failed to qualify for Worlds.

The death threats toward the team reportedly are ongoing, even as the T1 prepares to play multiple best-of-five series just to advance to a play-in stage for Worlds.

Marsh originally tweeted in early August that the team “will explore legal action,” if virtual attacks continued. Those attacks apparently have not stopped, and Marsh’s stance on social media seems to have been to no avail.

“We asked nicely a few weeks back,” Marsh posted to Twitter on Thursday. “We said we would take action. We said we would do anything to protect our players, coaches and staff. We say what we mean and we mean what we say.”

There are no indications how T1 plans to take legal action, or how it intends to identify those making threats against its players.

—Field Level Media