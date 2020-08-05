T1 expand exclusive streaming deal with Twitch

T1 Entertainment & Sports announced an exclusive, multi-year streaming deal with Twitch on Wednesday.

It is an expansion of a previous deal between the T1 League of Legends team and the popular streaming platform.

“T1 is excited to expand its partnership with Twitch beyond the League of Legends team and Korean markets,” said T1 CEO Joe Marsh in a news release. “As T1 continues to grow its global presence, we know that Twitch is the best streaming platform for our players and content creators to connect with fans around the world.”

“The team and I are pleased to continue streaming our gameplay and connecting with our fans through Twitch,” said T1 League of Legends star Sang-hyeok “Faker” Lee. “I hope that our fans will continue to show their support.”

The Twitch deal is the latest partnership announcement for T1, following notable deals with Nike, BMW, Logitech G, Samsung Odyssey, Klevv, One Store, Secret Lab and Douyu.

T1 has players or teams in 10 different competitive gaming segments, including League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, Dota 2, PUBG, Super Smash Bros., Hearthstone, Apex Legends, Overwatch, and FIFA Online 4.

The T1 LoL team was founded in 2012 and the team has won three World Championships (2013, 2015 and 2016), two Mid-Season Invitationals and nine League Champions Korea (LCK) titles.

—Field Level Media