T1 part with another coach, analyst

The upheaval in leadership with T1 continued Sunday as the team split with coach Hye-sung “Comet” Lim and Gary “Tolki” Mialaret, the head of strategy and analytics.

“Today we part ways with Comet and Tolki,” the South Korean organization tweeted. “We highly appreciate their contribution to the team this year and wish them all the best.”

On Sept. 13, T1 announced the resignation of head coach Jung-su “Kim” Kim. Director Jong-ho Song left on Aug. 20.

Kim had been coach of T1 for less that a year after leading Longzhu Gaming, Invictus Gaming and DAMWON Gaming to the Worlds in the past three years.

Tolki tweeted that he’s now a free agent and looking for coaching opportunities in 2021. Comet has yet to comment.

T1 won the 2020 League Champions Korea spring playoffs but finished in fifth place in the summer playoffs and failed to qualify for the 2020 World Championship.

--Field Level Media