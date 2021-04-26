Report: Royal Never Give Up coach Tabe to miss 2021 MSI

Royal Never Give Up will be without head coach Wong “Tabe” Pak Kan for the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational due to passport issues, according to Inven Global.

Tabe’s passport has expired and returning to Hong Kong to renew it would take too long given the three-week quarantine requirement for people entering the country, the report says.

The Mid-Season Invitational begins on May 6 in Iceland.

While Tabe, who joined as coach in December of 2019, will still be communicating with the team virtually, assistant coach Chang “Poppy” Po-Hao is expected to handle the on-stage coaching role.

The LPL Spring champs, RNG will play in Group A, which will feature a quadruple round-robin format due to GAM Esports being pulled from the event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The other three groups each feature four teams.

--Field Level Media