Tarzan to make LOL return with LPL in China

Seung-yong “Tarzan” Lee will return to League of Legends, but instead of coming back to League Champions Korea, he is bound for the League of Legends Pro League in China.

Tarzan, a native of South Korea, was considered one of the top LOL junglers and last played with Griffin before he was released this year after the team struggled. Griffin was relegated after finishing in last place in the 2020 LCK Spring Split.

Currently operating a personal stream, Tarzan will abandon that for now and start playing with his new teammates at LNG Esports in advance of his debut with the team either later this year or in the 2021 LPL Spring Split.

“I always do my best to show you and the audience great performances,” Tarzan said in a Twitter post written in both Korean and English. “I am able to move forward thanks to you. My fans keep me motivated, and I’d like to take this chance and express my gratitude. I will do my very best in China.”

LNG Esports finished in 13th place at the 2020 LPL Summer Split with a 5-11 record.

