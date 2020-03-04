'Doublelift' benched by Team Liquid

Team Liquid bot laner Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng has been benched from the starting lineup. He has been replaced by Edward “Tactical” Ra.

Doublelift, who sat last week due to illness, made the announcement via his personal Twitter account late Tuesday.

Tactical performed well in his two starts for Liquid, performing well on Miss Fortune and Kalista and helping the team pick up wins against TSM and Immortals. Liquid, once near the bottom of the LCS standings, has won three games in a row and is now tied for third place alongside both Immortals and TSM.

It is unclear if or when Doublelift, 26, will rejoin his team as a starter.

Doublelift is a seven-time LCS champion, LCS MVP (Summer 2018), LCS Finals MVP (Spring 2019), five-time LCS All-Star, five-time LCS All-Pro 1st team and a member of the 1,000 Career-Kill Club.

—Field Level Media