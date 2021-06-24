Jatt out as Team Liquid coach; Santorin takes medical leave

Joshua “Jatt” Leesman resigned as head coach of Team Liquid’s League of Legends team, and Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen is stepping away as he deals with medical issues, the organization announced Thursday.

Both moves are effective immediately.

Stepping in as interim head coach will be strategic coach Jonas “Kold” Andersen of Denmark, with American Albert “H4xDefender” Ong moving from two-way coach into the assistant coach role for the League Championship Series squad.

“When Jatt joined us last year, we were coming off a challenging Spring Split. His guidance immediately turned us around -- we finished Summer 15-3 (our best regular season record ever), went to Worlds, won the inaugural Lock in Tournament and came within one Nexus of going to MSI 2021,” Liquid said in a statement posted to social media. “We cannot thank Jatt enough for his work and dedication to Team Liquid, and wish him the best of luck going forward.”

Liquid finished in third place in the LCS Spring Split standings this year and is tied for third in the Summer Split in Week 4 of the nine-week season.

Jatt said he decided to resign after conversations with Steven “LiQuiD112” Arhancet, the team co-CEO and owner, this week.

“This was solely my decision,” he said. “The past 14 months at Team Liquid have been an incredible experience. ... It has been an honor to work alongside so many great players and staff on both the LCS and Academy teams -- I will continue to cheer for you all from the sidelines.”

As for Santorin, a 24-year-old from Denmark, he needs a break to find a solution for what the team called “debilitating symptoms,” adding they could be related to previous health issues.

“Santorin has decided to take some time away from competing to properly rest and visit specialists to determine the cause of these issues, to prevent them from potentially worsening,” the team said. “We support Santorin in his decision and will continue to provide the medical resources we can to help diagnose and treat his symptoms.”

Taking his spot at jungler this weekend will be 22-year-old American Jonathan “Armao” Armao.

--Field Level Media